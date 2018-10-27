Missing man’s SUV found on levee access road in Dulac

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A car belonging to a missing Thibodaux man has been found, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said that Friday evening (Oct. 26), his office received a call about the 2003 blue and beige Ford Expedition that Laurondell Esko was last seen driving. The vehicle was found by a property caretaker on a levee access road off of Bayou Sally Road in Dulac.
Larpenter said detectives began an investigation Oct. 18 after receiving a complaint from an acquaintance of Esko, who was last seen Oct. 16 after traveling to Houma to visit with friends. Family members have been trying reach him on his cell phone but have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information regarding Esko or his vehicle is encouraged to call TPSO detectives at (985)876-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)743-7433. Callers may become eligible for a cash reward. The caller can remain anonymous.
