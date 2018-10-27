Man at center of controversy involving former BRPD officer recognized at concert benefiting criminal justice reform

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Raheem Howard, the man at the center of a controversy involving an officer formerly employed by the Baton Rouge Police Department, was recognized as an honorary guest for the fourth annual Tidal X Brooklyn concert in New York City, New York.
A viral video of Howard, 22, pleading his innocence to WAFB cameras after being accused of shooting at a BRPD officer in August gained the attention of officials at Tidal in late September. Charges against Howard related to the shooting were eventually dropped by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office after Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul released a statement in regards to public outcry to release the officer’s body camera footage, admitting neither the officer’s body cam nor the front-facing dash cam in the officer’s vehicle were turned on during the incident. Howard was freed in early October.
“The facts of the case, which came out after the community made it impossible for the DA to ignore, made it clear that Howard was innocent. But it took your voices for the charges to be dropped, and for justice to be served,” said political commentator Angela Rye, flanked by American radio personality, Angie Martinez. Attendees of the event cheered for Howard who was asked to stand and be recognized.
Howard was also able to meet rapper Meek Mill. The two shared their experiences of interacting with law enforcement.
The Tidal X Brooklyn concert is a collaboration between Roc Nation and Tidal, both owned by rapper Jay-Z. Proceeds from the concert support non-profit groups dedicated to the advancement of criminal justice reform.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.