Local doctors warn of early flu season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local doctors say they’re already seeing cases of the flu this year, stressing the importance of getting a flu shot.
2018 marks 100 years since the 1918 flu epidemic or the Spanish Flu that killed 100 million people.
Getting the flu will practically take you out. It's at least a two week long headache that infectious diseases specialist Dr. Markalain Dery says can be easily avoided.
"There's no going to school, there's no going to work. You'll be in bed," says Dery. "What the flu vacccine does is it primes your immune system for protecting you for the flu."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer than four out of 10 adults in the U.S. got flu shots last year. The lowest rate in seven seasons. Dery says some people mistakenly think the vaccine will make them sick.
“There’s a misconception that the flu vaccines give you the flu,” says Dery. “If you actually believe in science, you will recognize that that’s not necessarily the case.”
Health educator Dr. Eric Griggs says the data proves it’s much more beneficial to get the vaccine than not. Especially considering how many people died from influenza last year.
"80,000 last year in the U.S. up from 51,000 the year before. That's like what? A 60 percent increase? In a year. It's something to take very, very seriously," says Griggs.
He says not having access isn't an excuse.
"It's not really hard to get a flu shot," says Griggs. "Even if you don't have insurance there are places you can go, just keep your eye out."
Griggs and his colleagues have already seen seven cases of the flu this year. That’s not counting how many other people across the region and state may have gotten sick.
He and Dery says it’s early for cases to already be popping up which is even more reason to protect yourself.
The Department of Health offers flu shots around the state at little to no cost. The next event held in New Orleans will be at Joe Brown Park November 10.
