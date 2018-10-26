Lawsuit filed against Bossier School Board, former coach, faces more charges

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The parents of a child who attended Benton Elementary School filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Bossier Parish School Board and a former P.E. coach now criminally charged with rape, according to court documents.
According to documents obtained by KSLA News 12, the parents filed the suit on behalf of their child. The school board and Aubrey Norcross are named in the suit.
The family is seeking damages. As of Friday afternoon, Norcross now faces with four counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to a news release from Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
He was charged last week with video voyeurism of first-degree rape.
The parents say the school board failed to provide a number of safety measures at school, including:
- Screening all teachers prior to hiring
- Retaining competent teachers
- Supervising teachers after hiring
- Training teachers and employees about awareness and recognition of sexual misconduct by other school board employees or teachers
- Investigating all claims that could affect the safety of children on school premises
- Disciplining teachers to discourage unsafe conduct with children
The parents stated their child was assaulted during the school day by Norcross four years ago. The suit alleges that the school board should have known about the incident and behavior and should have provided proper training to “recognize the signs of abuse and misconduct”.
The parents also allege the school board failed to protect their child by negligently hiring, supervising and retaining Norcross.
The district commented that attorneys are aware of the lawsuit and the district cannot comment any further pending litigation.
“Our detectives are continuing a thorough and detailed investigation in this child sex abuse case that has impacted our community,” said Sheriff Whittington, in a news release. “While I know it’s painful for these young victims and their families to come forward and tell their stories, I commend them for their bravery in the midst of this difficult time. This perpetrator is behind bars, and they can begin their own healing process.
KSLA is not identifying the parents named in the lawsuit.
Norcross’s bond now stands at $2 million.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.