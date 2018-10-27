FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steady warming trend for this weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A steady warming trend will take place over the weekend. After a cool morning start Saturday, temperatures will be especially nice later this afternoon with highs reaching the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
That’s good news for the many activities taking place today and tomorrow, including the big Southern University football game this evening. High pressure begins to shift to our east, allowing for warmer air to come off the Gulf of Mexico as we start next week. Morning lows Sunday won’t be as cool as they bottom out in the mid to upper 50s. We stay dry to end the weekend.
Take your local forecasts to go by downloading our First Alert Weather app
Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than normal in the low to mid 80s. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will stay with temperatures above normal. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs the low to mid 80s. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday, but conditions are expected to remain dry.
Our next storm system and cold front looks to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. We don’t have a lot of exact agreement from the weather models as to timing of rains Wednesday for Halloween. Right now, the forecast reflects increasing rain chances through the afternoon into the evening with about a 50 percent coverage expected during trick or treat time. A line of showers and t-storms is then expected to push through ahead of a strong cold front early Thursday morning.
A decent cool down will be felt to end the work and school week. A reinforcing cold front will arrive Friday into Saturday, triggering a few possible showers. The rain on Saturday looks to be confined to the morning hours, which means it looks to stay dry for the big LSU game.
Temperatures will be rather cool though for the weekend. Morning lows next weekend will be in the mid 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Yet another storm system looks to arrive for the beginning of the following week. Rain chances will increase by Monday, November 5.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.