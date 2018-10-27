Ex-employee runs car into Starbucks in Sylvania

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One woman has been arrested after crashing her car into a Starbucks in Sylvania on Saturday.
The incident happened at the Starbucks on Central around 8:30 a.m.
Police say the woman ran into Starbucks with her car, then took off and caused another crash at McCord and Bancroft.
Sylvania Township police say the woman is a disgruntled ex-Starbucks employee, but she did not work at the Starbucks that her car hit.
Police say she has been arrested and taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Witnesses say other people were also taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.