ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coming to Baton Rouge for LSU vs. Alabama game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - ESPN’s “College Game Day” announced it’s heading over to the Red Stick for the November 3 LSU vs. Alabama game.
The announcement was made on the show’s official Twitter as well as during the first hour of its show this morning.
The show will air from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the LSU quadrangle before the Tigers face the Crimson Tide at 7 p.m. on CBS.
“College GameDay” and its talent will be visiting Baton Rouge since the Alabama game in 2016. This will be the 27th time the show will be televised at an LSU game, according to The Advocate.
