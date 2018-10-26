YOUR TURN: Some LSU fans “silently suffer” through LSU chant

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - All eyes will be on the LSU Tigers as they battle Alabama a week from Saturday, right here on WAFB Channel 9.
With all of the attention comes a lot of responsibility. A large portion of the student section recently revived an extremely vulgar chant and shouted it loudly during the Georgia game, offending many people just there to share in the magic of Tiger Stadium.
Cathy Hannaman Brouillette shared with us her possible solution: “I wonder about the rest of the crowd. Most of them (even some students) are offended and they silently suffer through it. The majority of the stadium is victimized by the minority. What if that silent majority does something? I suggest that they could start their own simultaneous chant with a five-beat cheer like: ‘We love LSU!’ .... I think that the majority of fans could drown out the immaturity and LSU could come out of this looking good.”
That’s Cathy’s view on things; now what’s yours? To comment on this or anything else, go to our Facebook page or send us an email to yourturn@wafb.com.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.