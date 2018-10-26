23-year-old Slidell man killed in I-55 crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old Slidell man died Thursday (Oct. 25) in a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-55, according to State Police.
The crash that killed Justin Weaver occurred at about 4:15 at mile post 11.7.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Freightliner driven by 38-year-old Sidney Jarrell of Denham Springs was stopped in the right lane due to traffic congestion from a previous crash. A 2009 Mazda MZ6, driven by Weaver, was traveling in the left lane approaching the stopped traffic. For reasons still under investigation, Weaver was unable to stop in time. He swerved to the right and struck the rear of the Freightliner.
Weaver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene. The front seat passenger in the Mazda, 22-year-old Samantha Niemeck, was wearing a seat belt and was hospitalized with moderate injuries. Jarrell was also wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.
Impairment is unknown and toxicology results are pending an autopsy for Weaver. Jarrell voluntarily submitted to a blood test that will be analyzed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
The crash remains under investigation.
