Week 9 in the SEC: TV and kickoff times

Week 9 in the SEC: TV and kickoff times
Three Southeastern Conference football powers will give a preview of their football teams this Saturday after completing spring drills. (Source: SEC)
By Kirk Michelet | October 26, 2018 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 10:15 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU and Alabama are enjoying the week off before the SEC Game of the Year, but there is still some good football to watch this Saturday.

Florida and Georgia meet at the ‘world’s largest cocktail party’ in Jacksonville, FL, with the winner one step closer to an East title.

Texas A&M travels to Starkville, MS to face a deflated Mississippi State team looking to bounce back after a 19-3 loss to LSU.

SATURDAY, OCT. 27:

Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas (2-6, 0-4 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Fayetteville, AR • Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Florida (6-1, 4-1 SEC) vs. Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Jacksonville, FL • EverBank Field

Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC) at Missouri (4-3, 0-3 SEC)

2 p.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field

Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN

Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Tennessee (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at South Carolina (3-3, 2-3 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

Open Date: Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC); Auburn (5-3, 2-3 SEC); LSU (7-1, 4-1 SEC); Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3 SEC)

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.