Week 9 in the SEC: TV and kickoff times

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU and Alabama are enjoying the week off before the SEC Game of the Year, but there is still some good football to watch this Saturday.
Florida and Georgia meet at the ‘world’s largest cocktail party’ in Jacksonville, FL, with the winner one step closer to an East title.
Texas A&M travels to Starkville, MS to face a deflated Mississippi State team looking to bounce back after a 19-3 loss to LSU.
SATURDAY, OCT. 27:
Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas (2-6, 0-4 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Fayetteville, AR • Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Florida (6-1, 4-1 SEC) vs. Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Jacksonville, FL • EverBank Field
Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC) at Missouri (4-3, 0-3 SEC)
2 p.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field
Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Tennessee (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at South Carolina (3-3, 2-3 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium
Open Date: Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC); Auburn (5-3, 2-3 SEC); LSU (7-1, 4-1 SEC); Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3 SEC)
