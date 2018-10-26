Trick-or-treating hours set for Baton Rouge area

(WAFB) - Trick-or-treating hours have been set for Halloween night for several areas in and around Baton Rouge. Halloween is Wednesday, October 31.
Times have been set as follows:
ASCENSION PARISH
- 6 to 8 p.m.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- 6 to 8 p.m.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
- ALBANY - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- DENHAM SPRINGS - 6 to 8 p.m.
- FRENCH SETTLEMENT - 6 to 8 p.m.
- LIVINGSTON - 6 to 8 p.m.
- SPRINGFIELD - 6 to 8 p.m.
- WALKER - 6 to 8 p.m.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
TRICK-OR-TREATING SAFETY TIPS
- Never allow children to trick-or-treat without adult supervision
- Always stay in groups
- Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible
- Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes
- Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods
- Do not allow children to eat any candy or treats until thoroughly checked by an adult
- Drivers are asked to slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods
- Call police if any suspicious activity occurs, or if candy is suspected to be tainted
- Residents are urged to hand out only manufactured, sealed candy
