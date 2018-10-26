Trick-or-treating hours set for Baton Rouge area

By Rachael Thomas | October 26, 2018 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 2:45 PM

(WAFB) - Trick-or-treating hours have been set for Halloween night for several areas in and around Baton Rouge. Halloween is Wednesday, October 31.

Times have been set as follows:

ASCENSION PARISH

  • 6 to 8 p.m.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

  • 6 to 8 p.m.

LIVINGSTON PARISH

  • ALBANY - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • DENHAM SPRINGS - 6 to 8 p.m.
  • FRENCH SETTLEMENT - 6 to 8 p.m.
  • LIVINGSTON - 6 to 8 p.m.
  • SPRINGFIELD - 6 to 8 p.m.
  • WALKER - 6 to 8 p.m.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH

  • 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

TRICK-OR-TREATING SAFETY TIPS

  • Never allow children to trick-or-treat without adult supervision
  • Always stay in groups
  • Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible
  • Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes
  • Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods
  • Do not allow children to eat any candy or treats until thoroughly checked by an adult
  • Drivers are asked to slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods
  • Call police if any suspicious activity occurs, or if candy is suspected to be tainted
  • Residents are urged to hand out only manufactured, sealed candy

