Southern looking to stay atop the West with win over JSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s a big game in A.W. Mumford Stadium Saturday night when Southern hosts Jackson State.
The Jags (4-3, 3-1) lead Prairie View by a half game in the West, while the Tigers (3-3, 2-1) trail Alcorn State by a game and a half.
SU has won two in a row and Jackson State has come out on top in two of its last three.
The Jags are No. 6 in the conference in scoring, averaging 21 points per game and JSU is No. 9, averaging 17.
On defense, Southern is No. 4 in the SWAC, giving up 26 points per game, while the Tigers are No. 3, giving up 25 a contest.
Meet JSU’s team leaders:
Jordan Johnson, fifth in the conference, leads JSU in rushing with 434 yards on 79 carries (5.5 avg.) and two touchdowns.
Jarrad Hayes, Derrick Ponder and Markel Gladney have shared time at quarterback.
Hayes is 44-of-66 for 464 yards, with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Ponder is 47-of-95 for 422 yards, with one touchdown and four interceptions.
Gladney is 33-of-46 for 251 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
Johnson leads the team in receptions with 15 and Benjy Parrish has 13 catches for 1,289 yards.
On defense, Keontre Hampton is having quite the year with 50 total tackles (fourth in the conference) and an interception.
Charles Anderson has 35 tackles, Quedarrion Barnett 34, and Darrius Woods has 33 stops.
Other SWAC action includes Alcorn State at Prairie View and UAPB at Grambling.
