Pumpkin Paddle Parade gets outdoor enthusiasts in the Halloween spirit

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Mardi Gras is 131 days away but some Baton Rouge residents got a taste of a spooky parade Thursday evening.
BREC hosted it’s sixth annual Pumpkin Paddle Parade at Milford at the LSU Lakes.
Paddlers dressed in costumes and decorated kayaks and canoes with Halloween lights and decorations.
Prizes were given for the most spooky, creative, spirited, and humorous floats.
The winning floats included:
- Spooky - Screaming Skeleton’s Float
- Creative - Coral Reef
- Fall Spirit - Witch of the Lakes
- Humorous - The Dog House
In lieu of a charging a fee for kayak rentals, BREC accepted donations of canned goods to benefit the Baton Rouge Food Bank.
