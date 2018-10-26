Police search for teen who required medication

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who may be in need of medication.
According to Cpl. Angie Willhite, public information officer, 13-year-old Emily Byas may have ran away from her home. She was reported missing by her family just after midnight.
Byas was last seen wearing khaki shorts and white Adidas shoes. Police do not know what kind of shirt she is wearing.
We’re told Byas has medical issues that require medication.
If you have any information that can help bring Byas home, call police at 318-673-7300 and hit option three. You can also call 318-673-7020.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.