‘One Blood Unity March’ scheduled for Saturday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A brand new choir in Baton Rouge made up of children has a very important message.
The One Blood Choir will have its first performance at this weekend’s unity march. It’s organized by metro council members Tara Wicker and Trae Welch. They hope to break down race barriers by focusing on the next generation, teaching kids that we all bleed the same color.
“I think this is retraining all of us, the way that we think, the way that we speak, the way that we communicate with one another, and there’s so many of us that believe that we are so much better together, that we’re much better united than we are divided,” said Wicker.
The unity march is happening Saturday, October 27 at 8 a.m. Anyone and everyone is invited. It begins on the steps of City Hall and ends at the capitol building.
