Migrant caravan continues march toward US border

MEXICO CITY (CNN) – Thousands of migrants continue walking north as part of a caravan that originated in Honduras and is headed to the U.S.-Mexico border.
But the journey hasn’t been easy.
They’ve walked north for days, and still have hundreds of miles to go.
Blanca Lidia, a single mother, said she has faith that she and her children will make it to the U.S., but it’s been hard.
The heat and injuries have forced some to slow down.
“We have been healing their feet. The paramedics have worked on that, and we’ve also helped by checking vital signs, and helping those suffering from stomach illnesses or respiratory illnesses,” said Rafael González of the Red Cross.
Along the way, the Red Cross has five ambulances with 20 paramedics, and officials in Mexico City are making plans to help the migrants no matter where they decide to go.
“We are preparing so that every state can support the migrants in the journey with ambulances and paramedics,” González said.
Although the Mexican government is trying to stop the migrants, there’s too many of them, and they continue to advance.
Many of them, like Maria Antonia, said they needed to escape Central America.
Antonia said she was charged war taxes – a form of extortion – by gang members. She’s now fleeing that violence with the hope of giving her daughter a better life.
