Man charged with hit and run after accident at Walmart parking lot

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested following a hit and run accident at a Walmart parking lot in Baton Rouge.
On Sunday, a deputy with the East Baton Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit and run incident at the Walmart on College Drive, according to the probable cause report.
The deputy reported, based on witnesses' account, that Carlos Dominguez hit a parked vehicle while he was trying to pull into a parking space.
Dominguez reportedly reversed his vehicle and fled the area. Witnesses were able to jot down his license plate number. As they were leaving a note for the owner of the vehicle, witnesses saw Dominguez return and park his vehicle in a spot before walking into the Walmart.
The owner of the damaged vehicle walked out to her car, and as witnesses explained what had happened, Dominguez allegedly walked out of the store. He turned and walked toward another part of the parking lot after seeing the witnesses, according to the probable cause report.
The deputy had arrived to the scene and noted minor damage starting at the right rear bumper to the right rear tire.
According to the report, the deputy found Dominguez “sitting down in the shadows” next to a parked vehicle. Dominguez was arrested booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.