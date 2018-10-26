LSU Secretary of State Candidate Forum

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU will be hosting a forum featuring the candidates running for Louisiana Secretary of State in the November 6 election.
The forum is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 29 and will be livestreamed on WAFB.com and WAFB mobile news app and broadcast live on WAFB’s secondary station WBXH.
The Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs will be hosting the candidate forum at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication.
The forum will explore factors that impact voter behavior and will include questions on election integrity, college-aged voters, and voting rights. Candidates will also share their vision for office and take questions from panelists.
Panelists will include Jeremy Alford, publisher and editor of LaPolitics Weekly; Jessica Rosgaard, supervising editor and producer for 89.9 WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio (NPR affiliate); Stewart Lockett, LSU Student Body President; and Natalie Anderson, The Daily Reveille’s editor-in-chief.
Manship School senior journalism student Laryssa Bonacquisti will moderate the candidate forum.
The following candidates have confirmed their attendance at the Louisiana Secretary of State Candidate Forum:
- Kyle Ardoin (R), Acting Secretary of State of Louisiana
- Heather Cloud, (R), Mayor, Turkey Creek, La.
- Gwen Collins-Greenup (D), Notary public and recent law school graduate
- Rep. A.G. Crowe (R), Former member of Louisiana State Senate
- Rick Edmonds (R), State Representative, Louisiana District 66
- Renee Fontenot Free (D), Director of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Public Protection Division
- Matthew Paul Moreau (No Party), Owner, Medical equipment business
- Julie Stokes (R), State Representative, Louisiana District 69
The candidate forum is part of the two-day bipartisan event, “Behind the Ballot: Examining the Influences and Trends Driving Modern Elections,” LSU is hosting in partnership with Geaux Vote, a non-partisan student organization with the goal of increasing student civic engagement.
It will feature scholars from the LSU family of campuses, Southern University, elected officials, community leaders and others. LSU will host 25 events over two days, including:
- A history of voting rights for the disenfranchised
- A look at persuasive creative elements in campaign designs
- An exploration of the impact political polls and election forecasting have on voter behavior
- A talk about election integrity with cybersecurity experts and much more.
The full working agenda and other developing details are available at www.lsu.edu/behindtheballot.
“Given the current national conversation surrounding election security, this event is not only timely, but it closely aligns with Manship School’s mission of serving the public by providing relevant public affairs programming for citizens across Louisiana and beyond,” said Jenée Slocum, director of the Reilly Center. “We are excited to collaborate with President Alexander and his team on this impactful day of events.”
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.