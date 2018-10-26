Louisiana State Police welcomes 48 new troopers in cadet graduation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 98th Cadet Class with 48 new troopers on Friday.
The graduation ceremonies were held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.
The cadets completed their 22-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. The now troopers received training in various subjects, such as crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership.
The new troopers will deploy across the state, and participate in a 10-14 week field training program.
The Louisiana State Police Commission is currently accepting applications. For more information on cadet testing, visit the Louisiana State Police Commission website at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov/laspc.nsf.
