La Fete Des Bayous happening this weekend in St. Amant
October 26, 2018 at 5:34 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 6:19 AM

ST. AMANT, LA (WAFB) - If you need something to do this weekend, consider checking out La Fete Des Bayous in St. Amant.

The annual festival located at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church kicked off Thursday but goes on until Sunday.

The event will have lots to do, including a car show, children’s activities, a poster contest, a Nun Run 5K and “Talent After Dark.”

There will also be plenty live music to enjoy throughout the weekend. Bands, such as the Hoyt Cuti band, the Cajun Troubadours, Midlife Crisis, Foret Tradition, wil perform at the festival.

Visit the festival’s website for the full schedule of events. You can also find parking maps and all the details through their website.

***PLEASE SHARE!*** REVISED PARKING MAP FOR FESTIVAL WEEKEND! Due to wet ground conditions in the pasture field, GENERAL PARKING is now street side and school parking lots (same as SAHS home football games).

