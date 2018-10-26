KIRAN: EBR city-parish has been cutting privately owned lots for a decade

For at least a decade, Gaudet says the crews who cut that specific lot were under the impression it was a city lot. That’s why he says there was not an intentional misuse of funds on their part. Meanwhile, the man who provided the video admitted he paid a city worker cutting the lot to cut the grass on his own land. “My grass was high at the time. I didn’t have a lawnmower at the time. I went out there and he said, ‘Yeah, give me $40’ and he would cut my grass. I gave him $40 and he cut mine,” said the man. “They’re doing something under the table, for sure. Somebody is either paying them to cut the lot or they’re doing it providing a favor for some reason.”