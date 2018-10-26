Friends of Buddy Amoroso Committee to auction off LSU vs. Alabama tickets to retire his campaign debt

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Friends of Buddy Amoroso Committee is auctioning off tickets to the LSU vs. Alabama game on Nov. 3 in an effort to retire Amoroso’s campaign debt. Amoroso, a former metro councilman, was killed in a bicycle accident this past summer.
The two tickets, in Section 303, Row 7, will go to the highest bidder and must be bid together. The amount of the winning bid will be kept with campaign finance laws.
Anyone interested in placing their bid an do so on the official Google Form. For more information, you can contact Mike Smith at (225) 266-2793 or send an email at mdsmith@mdsaonline.com.
