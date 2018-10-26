FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather this weekend before temps climb again

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sunshine makes a return Friday in the wake of a cold front that pushed through on Thursday. We’ll still have some clouds mixed in, but overall it will be a beautiful end to the week with highs in the low 70s. Great weather continues into the weekend with mainly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday. However, it may get a bit warm for some of you by Sunday as highs climb into the low 80s. Mild and dry weather will persist into the early part of next week, with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. The second half of next week features plenty of uncertainty as our forecast guidance is showing little run-to-run consistency. For now, we’ll go with scattered showers by Halloween night and best rain chances on Thursday. We could see another shot of rain in the Friday-Saturday window.