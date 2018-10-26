FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic weekend on the way

The weekend weather is going to be fantastic! Saturday starts out with clear skies and sunrise temperatures around 50° for the Red Stick and the skies stay clear through the day with an afternoon high in the mid 70s. Sunday will be a little bit warmer, but still another October beauty. After a morning start in the mid 50s, many WAFB neighborhoods will climb into the low 80s for the afternoon. Mainly sunny skies and low humidity will make for a wonderful afternoon in spite of Sunday’s above normal temperatures. And sunshine rules for Monday and Tuesday too with highs around 80° for both days.