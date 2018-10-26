FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic weekend on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Skies cleared more quickly Friday than expected, leading to a nice afternoon as well as a cool and mainly clear evening. Whether it’s downtown’s Live After 5 or area high school football games, the evening will be a great one, with temperatures sliding down through the 60s under fair skies.
The weekend weather is going to be fantastic! Saturday starts out with clear skies and sunrise temperatures around 50° for the Red Stick and the skies stay clear through the day with an afternoon high in the mid 70s. Sunday will be a little bit warmer, but still another October beauty. After a morning start in the mid 50s, many WAFB neighborhoods will climb into the low 80s for the afternoon. Mainly sunny skies and low humidity will make for a wonderful afternoon in spite of Sunday’s above normal temperatures. And sunshine rules for Monday and Tuesday too with highs around 80° for both days.
We know rain is coming during the latter half of the work week, but the timing and duration of those rains remains uncertain. Rains on Thursday look like a sure thing, but the guidance around Thursday is mixed. Most importantly for the youngsters, that means the Halloween evening forecast is still up in the air.
As of Friday afternoon, the GFS model delivers good news, keeping Wednesday evening dry. By contrast, the Euro model calls for a wet Wednesday evening. For now, we will split the difference and go with scattered rains for Wednesday evening with the hope the Halloween weather picture will get a bit less spooky in the next couple of days.
After a wet Thursday, thanks to a west to east moving cold front, we get mixed signals again for Friday and Saturday as the two models have been up and down with rain chances for those two days. For this Friday evening forecast go-round, we’re going with a mainly dry outlook for both days, admitting the outlook is likely to change again in the coming days.
