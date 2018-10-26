FBI, ATF investigate possible explosives found at Denham Springs business

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Acting on a federal search warrant, multiple law enforcement agencies, led by the FBI, converged on a Denham Springs business Friday in search of possible explosives.
The FBI, ATF, Louisiana State Police, and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office all responded to American Coachworks, a towing business located on Lockhart Road. WAFB Lead Investigative Reporter Kiran Chawla spoke to three different sources who all told her that “explosives” are believed to be located at the business. The owner of the business, John Spinks, lives in a nearby neighborhood and federal agents were also seen coming and going from his home.
An explosives crew, possibly from the military, was called to the scene to assist. As of 4:15 p.m., the explosives team had not yet arrived. LPSO spokeswoman, Lori Steele, says all questions about the case should be directed to the FBI. Asked if there were any safety concerns for area residents, she replied, “any possible safety steps will be taken as needed.”
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard did not answer text messages seeking information.
An explosives team with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived on the scene just before 5 p.m. Federal agents are expected to remain on scene for several hours. Drivers are advised to avoid Lockhart Road between Cockerham Road and Range Avenue.
The FBI released a very limited statement on the situation at 3:15 p.m., saying that they were executing a “court-authorized action.”
“As this is an ongoing matter, no further comment is available at this time,” the statement said.
The FBI goes on to say law enforcement on scene have determined and established a safe perimeter at the location as a result of any potential hazards. As a safety precaution, the road in front of the business will be closed until further notice.
An FBI spokesman says he does not anticipate the FBI to make any more statements Friday.
