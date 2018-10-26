FBI, ATF respond to Denham Springs business

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The FBI, ATF, and several other law enforcement agencies have responded to a business on Lockhart Road in Denham Springs.
Louisiana State Police (LSP) says they received a request early Friday afternoon to send troopers to assist in an investigation at that scene, but could not comment on the nature of the investigation.
WAFB’s Lead Investigator Kiran Chawla quotes multiple sources as saying possible explosives are believed to be located at American Coachworks, a towing business on Lockhart Road.
WAFB’s Graham Ulkins, reporting from the scene, is told an “explosives” team is en route to the scene.
