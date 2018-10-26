FBI, ATF respond to Denham Springs business

FBI, ATF respond to Denham Springs business
By Graham Ulkins | October 26, 2018 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 4:03 PM

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The FBI, ATF, and several other law enforcement agencies have responded to a business on Lockhart Road in Denham Springs.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) says they received a request early Friday afternoon to send troopers to assist in an investigation at that scene, but could not comment on the nature of the investigation.

HAPPENING NOW: Live report from Lockhart Road in Denham Springs where FBI, ATF, and other law enforcment are on the scene. https://bit.ly/2Jh8LIs

Posted by WAFB Channel 9 on Friday, October 26, 2018

WAFB’s Lead Investigator Kiran Chawla quotes multiple sources as saying possible explosives are believed to be located at American Coachworks, a towing business on Lockhart Road.

WAFB’s Graham Ulkins, reporting from the scene, is told an “explosives” team is en route to the scene.

The FBI New Orleans Field Office, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Louisiana State Police, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have executed a court-authorized action in the Denham Springs area of Baton Rouge. As this is an ongoing matter, no further comment is available at this time.
FBI New Orleans

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.