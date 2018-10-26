Coach O, wife surprise patients at OLOL Children’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The days and even weeks sick kids spend inside their rooms at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital can be hard. Kelly Orgeron, wife of LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron, has made it her mission to bring a little hope back into their lives through Baskets of Hope.
“My background is in the medical field. The kids have always touched my heart,” said Orgeron.
Baskets of Hope is a national organization that brings together volunteers to make and deliver baskets of toys and entertainment to sick kids and comfort bags for their parents. On Orgeron’s latest trip to the hospital to drop off baskets she and other coach’s wives put together, she brought along Coach O to surprise the kids.
“I want to see the smiles on their face. I know that us having children, how much these children mean to these families. We want to give them as much support as we possibly can,” said Coach O.
Both Kelly and her husband say giving back to the community they call home is important, but helping kids like the patients they met Thursday holds a special place in their hearts. The Orgerons know all too well the pain and fear those families often face. It wasn’t long ago Kelly was battling her own medical scare and came close to dying after a surgical complication.
“I’ve just kind of let my spirit stir to figure out where I wanted to give back to this community and this is the perfect way,” said Orgeron.
