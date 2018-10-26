BRFD teaches kids about fire safety with new simulation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters took some time out of their schedules Friday to teach children about fire safety.
At the Second Baptist Church, kids learned how to crawl to safe exits and stop, drop, and roll. A fire simulation even allowed kids to practice escaping a fire safely. The firefighters say it’s crucial to teach children when they’re young so there’s no doubt they’ll know what to do if they ever encounter flames.
“You catch a kid at a young age, when their mind starts to develop, and we just want to preach this message to them to make sure they truly understand the meaning of escape routes, how to get outside, how to get out of every room, always have two ways out,” said Curt Monte, a spokesman for BRFD.
East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome was also there to help teach the importance of fire safety.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.