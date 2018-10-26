Boyfriend, girlfried arrested in connection with vehicle set on fire in Ascension Parish

GEISMAR, LA (WAFB) - A second suspect has been arrested for her role in a truck set on fire back in September as part of an attempted scheme to collect insurance money.
Officials with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) say Lexi Jumonville, 21, of Gonzales, has been booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center on one count of criminal conspiracy to commit simple arson.
Back on September 10, Kerry Jones, 26, was also arrested and booked on charges of arson with intent to defraud and injuring public records.
The incident happened back on August 2, when the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to help LAOFSM with the investigation when a stolen vehicle was found on fire near Highway 75 and Rena Melancon Road in Geismar. Deputies told investigators the truck had been reported stolen earlier that day from St. Amant. After assessing the scene, investigators determined the fire had been started intentionally.
Officials say Jones, the owner of the truck, told investigators his truck was gone when he woke up on the morning of August 2. However, witness statements collected allege Jones was involved in parking the truck along the levee, where it was found, and personally lighting it on fire to "try to get rid of it."
In an interview with investigators, Jumonville, Jones' girlfriend, reportedly admitted to initially providing misleading information about what happened. She then admitted to following Jones to the levee in a separate vehicle so he could dispose of the truck. The two then left the area together in the second vehicle.
