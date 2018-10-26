Body Camera Study Committee could be dismantled or repurposed

Frieberg says when the body camera study committee formed three years ago, the purpose was to test out body cameras and get them on every officer. She says that’s now done. “I think we have the camera system in place, so I think the study group for cameras for the police, that study group has run its course,” she said. “There have been over 360 incidents since the body cameras have been worn by the police and almost 70,000 hours of video, so we know it’s working."