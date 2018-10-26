Body Camera Study Committee could be dismantled or repurposed

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Body cameras tell stories and for Baton Rouge, they give the community a second look.
“Because we’ve had so much to go wrong in Baton Rouge already with the body cameras, in terms of turning them on and when you have the equipment falling off,” Representative C. Denise Marcelle said. “I think it’s imperative that we keep some type of oversight with the body cameras.”
There’s an idea on the table to get rid of a committee that came up with funding and studied the effectiveness of the body cams. That committee reports back to the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
District 12 Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg says when the committee was created, “It had a very, very critical purpose and I think we can see the results of that, we have body cameras.” However, she says after a recent meeting, she started rethinking the committee’s effectiveness. During the October 24 metro council meeting, Freiberg introduced the idea to dismantle the group.
Frieberg says when the body camera study committee formed three years ago, the purpose was to test out body cameras and get them on every officer. She says that’s now done. “I think we have the camera system in place, so I think the study group for cameras for the police, that study group has run its course,” she said. “There have been over 360 incidents since the body cameras have been worn by the police and almost 70,000 hours of video, so we know it’s working."
Freiberg suggests council members either get rid of the committee or re-purpose it. Rep. Marcelle, who also serves on the committee, says with this group came transparency. She says the committee meets quarterly to “report costs, legal implications, restrictions, training, transparency, and consider the pros and cons of using body cameras and there is zero cost to the city.” She says it shouldn’t be dismantled, but expanded.
“That was the next phase of it, to include crime cameras throughout the city so we could help to curb, prevent some of the crime we were seeing in primarily the urban areas,” she explained.
Whether or not everyone agrees with the idea to break up the group, a discussion will soon be underway on what the next steps might be.
“If the council believes we still need oversight on body cameras, then we need to establish a new committee with the new purpose,” Freiberg said.
“I just see it as again, expanding it to include those crime cameras and if they want to perhaps to choose additional members for that committee or change members off that committee, I think that that’s something we can have a conversation about,” Rep. Marcelle said.
