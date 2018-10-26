ATF awards more than $600k to Baton Rouge for crime gun intelligence and ballistics testing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Office of Justice Programs' Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), is awarding $5 million under the Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence Center Integration Initiative to encourage local law enforcement officials to use intelligence, ballistics testing technology, and community engagement to identify guns used illegally and to prosecute those who commit violent crimes.