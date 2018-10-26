Ascension Parish sergeant terminated after second DWI arrest

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A 22-year sergeant with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was terminated Friday morning, according to a release from Sheriff Jeff Wiley.
Marc DeArmond was arrested Thursday night at around 11 p.m. for driving while intoxicated, his second offense, by Louisiana State Police. The Sheriff said DeArmond was erratically driving vehicle, causing a vehicle accident with minor injuries.
The former deputy bonded out Friday morning and is set for arraignment January 8, 2019 at 9 a.m.
“There is always a higher bar of expectations with law enforcement officers and DeArmond’s dangerous and unlawful decisions are such that he has violated his oath and can no longer be employed at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Wiley said.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.