Amelia man arrested after $17,500 worth of drugs seized from backpack

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested Friday after St. Mary Parish authorities seized $10,000 worth of drugs.
Derek Gaskins, 38, of Amelia, faces the following charges:
- possession of schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute
- possession of schedule II (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- transactions involving drug offense
- manufacturing of schedule II (crack cocaine)
- violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law, drug-free zone (church)
The St. Mary Parish Narcotics Section executed a search warrant at a residence in Amelia, where Gaskins was arrested, and cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash was seized.
The detectives found the drugs in a backpack, containing eleven bags of high-grade marijuana with a weight of 497 grams, seven bags of crack cocaine totaling 98 grams, baggies, and a digital scale.
The street value of the cocaine is about $10,000, and the street value of the marijuana is about $7,500. Authorities also seized $241 dollars in cash pending forfeiture.
Gaskins was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail was set as Gaskins was ordered to appear in court.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.