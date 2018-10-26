AG Jeff Landry makes friendly wager with Alabama AG for LSU vs. Alabama game

By WAFB Staff | October 26, 2018 at 10:49 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 10:56 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana attorney general Jeff Landry made a friendly wager with Alabama attorney general Steve Marshall ahead of the LSU vs. Alabama game.

In a Friday morning Tweet, Landry says he’d like Marshall to get some BBQ chicken with “that famous Alabama white sauce.” But if Alabama wins, Landry offered Marshall their finest King Cake.

“You in?" according to Landry’s Tweet.

No. 4 LSU will go against No. 1 Alabama Saturday, November 3 on CBS.

