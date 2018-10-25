WANTED: Man accused pistol-whipping store worker, taking wallet

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities are hoping the public can help them locate a man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a store employee.
Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Tevin Moore, 25, is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 141 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators said two workers were locking up the Rite Aid on Greenwell Springs Road on October 17 when Moore walked up with a gun and demanded money.
They added one of the employees started struggling with Moore for the gun and Moore ended up hitting the victim in the head with the weapon.
According to reports, Moore ran off with the victim’s wallet. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Moore is wanted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to send an email anonymously from the Crime Stoppers Facebook page or website.
You can also call 225-344-7867 or text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
