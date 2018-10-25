Voodoo BBQ at Perkins Rowe to close, be replaced by ramen bar

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Voodoo BBQ & Grill at Perkins Rowe next to the movie theater is closing after five years in business, says the Baton Rouge Business Report.
The restaurant closed Tuesday, October 23.
“We’re still doing delivery, and customers can still come to our Drusilla restaurant,” said Julie Hosner, assistant manager of the Drusilla location, in an interview with the Business Report.
The owners of the Perkins Rowe location, Brad Smith and Joe Scardino, say they plan to renovate the space and open a Jinya Ramen Bar franchise instead. According to the franchise’s website, the new ramen bar will open in spring of 2019.
