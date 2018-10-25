SU Lab stars, LSU commits receive All-American Bowl jerseys

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Wednesday was a big day for a pair of Southern Lab Kittens.
Offensive lineman Kardell Thomas and former Sportsline Player of the Week, running back Tyrion Davis, were presented with their All-American Bowl jerseys ahead of the big game in San Antonio on January 5.
Thomas and Davis are both LSU verbal commitments and both had very supportive parents on hand to witness them being acknowledged in such a big way.
“It’s just a great experience,” Thomas said. “Something I’ve been dreaming of since 5, 8 years old - fulfill my dream, take my talents to San Antonio and do my best there."
“I just thank God for this amazing opportunity. I’ve been wanting to play in this game for three years now,” said Davis. “It means a lot to me that I get to fulfill my dream.”
