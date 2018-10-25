5 students arrested after fight on school bus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Five students are being charged with battery after a fight on a school bus Thursday afternoon.
Police say around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 25, officers were called out to the 2300 block of Balis Drive just off College Drive about reports of a fight on a school bus. Police confirm five juvenile students are facing battery charges as a result of the fight.
Victims involved sustained minor injuries, police say.
The students were all released to their parents after the incident.
