Sportsline Player of the Week: Episcopal RB Austin Jemison

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sportsline Player of the Week went to an athlete who has been on the brink in recent weeks but finally earned the award in Week 8 with his performance against Baker.
Episcopal senior running back Austin Jemison rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns, including one for 89 yards, in the Knights' 34-14 win over the Buffaloes. The game put him over 1,200 yards for the season.
“My role on the team is to get the ball, do as much as I can to help us win,” said Jemison. “Of course, our offensive line always gets the hole, sets me up, so I always feel like we have the best chance to win with our coaching.”
“He’s more patient now, he sets his blocks up,” added head coach Travis Bourgeois. “He doesn’t try to outrun everything and I think he’s learning to become a good running back with vision and using his blocks well and you can see that week in and week out that he’s becoming a better overall football player.”
WAFB is proud to present Episcopal High School with the Player of the Week trophy for Week 8 in the name of senior running back Austin Jemison.
