Real Time Crime Center proposal introduced to metro council

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The New Orleans Police Department is on the hunt after a man was fatally shot in the French Quarter overnight Tuesday, but while they look for the person responsible, their message for the gunman is clear: the crime was caught on camera.
“Look, the cameras don’t lie and they don’t get scared,” said Commander Nick Gurnan with NOPD. “They don’t get intimidated and they’re an extremely important tool.”
Police there say that tool has been responsible for improving their clearance rate for shootings in the area, taking it from 17 percent last year to an impressive 89 percent right now.
“It is two things,” said Gurnan. “It’s hard work on the part of the detectives and great video from the Real Time Crime Center.”
Introduced at the metro council meeting Wednesday night, the Real Time Crime Center is one step closer to reality and would bring something that’s working wonders in the Crescent City to Baton Rouge.
“They’ve been successful in solving, I think, three homicides in the French Quarter where they have a lot of cameras set up that are tied into their Real Time Crime Center and I think they’ve solved eight of nine shootings, so that’s the future of law enforcement,” said Lt. Jonny Dunnam, deputy chief of administration at the Baton Rouge Police Department.
It’s a future Dunnam hopes will happen sooner rather than later. He says bringing a system like this online has been a top priority since Chief Murphy Paul took the reins of the department.
“It was a vision that he had for us and we’ve kind of been moving on that track to obtain that goal,” said Dunnam.
It’s also a goal he hopes will not only help police solve more crimes, but eventually prevent crime by letting wrongdoers know they are being watched.
“It is exciting to see the first steps to get this off the ground and hopefully it will mean a reduction in violent crime in Baton Rouge,” said Dunnam.
A public hearing on the item is set to go before the metro council on Wednesday, November 14.
