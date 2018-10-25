Plaquemine woman wins $425K Lotto jackpot

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Plaquemine woman is celebrating after winning the October 3 $425,000 Lotto jackpot, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.
Joycelyn Wilson purchased the winning ticket at Popingo’s #9 in St. Gabriel.
Poppingo’s will receive a one-time selling bonus of 1 percent of the prize, which is $4,250. The winning numbers were 05-06-22-26-37-38.
“She didn’t know what to do,” Wilson’s son told lottery officials when they arrived at Lottery headquarters to claim her prize.
“I was just so nervous,” Wilson added. “I feel good now that I’m here, but I haven’t slept since!”
Wilson received $301,750 after state and federal taxes. She plans to use the lottery winnings to buy a new home and help her two kids.
