Plaquemine woman wins $425K Lotto jackpot

Plaquemine woman wins $425K Lotto jackpot
Popingo’s #9 employees Margaret Key, Renatta Powe, Laquita Spurlock and Charletha Miller show off their store’s new celebratory signs with Baton Rouge Lottery Sales Representative Andrew Kirsch.
By Nick Gremillion | October 25, 2018 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 10:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Plaquemine woman is celebrating after winning the October 3 $425,000 Lotto jackpot, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

Joycelyn Wilson purchased the winning ticket at Popingo’s #9 in St. Gabriel.

Poppingo’s will receive a one-time selling bonus of 1 percent of the prize, which is $4,250. The winning numbers were 05-06-22-26-37-38.

“She didn’t know what to do,” Wilson’s son told lottery officials when they arrived at Lottery headquarters to claim her prize.

“I was just so nervous,” Wilson added. “I feel good now that I’m here, but I haven’t slept since!”

Wilson received $301,750 after state and federal taxes. She plans to use the lottery winnings to buy a new home and help her two kids.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.