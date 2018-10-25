Mother sues Assumption Parish jail; says son died after being denied heart medicine

ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A mother is suing the Assumption Parish Detention Center, saying her son died at the prison after being denied his necessary heart medication.
According to the lawsuit, filed in the Eastern District of Louisiana, Mary Murphy is suing the jail for the alleged wrongful death of her son, Edward Murphy Jr.
The suit states on February 3, Murphy was pulled over by a Louisiana State Police trooper in Napoleonville for a routine sticker inspection when the trooper suspected he was driving while intoxicated. Murphy was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center around 6:30 p.m. that evening. He was charged with driving with an expired inspection sticker, driving with a suspended license, and DWI.
The suit goes on to say while being taken to the jail, Murphy told the trooper he had a heart condition which required him to take his medicine three times per day. The trooper stopped at Murphy’s home to retrieve his medicine before taking him to jail. Once at the jail, Murphy told the sheriff’s office about his condition and his medication requirements.
Murphy’s mother claims the detention center showed “deliberate indifference to Edward Murphy’s medical needs and failed to provide him with his heart medication while he was detained.”
On February 4 around 6:25 a.m., Murphy went into cardiac arrest and collapsed in his cell not even 12 hours after being booked. Murphy was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, where he died hours later.
Several Assumption Parish officials are specifically named in the suit, including Sheriff Leland Falcon, Warden Roland Rodrigue, who manages the staff at the jail, and the jail’s chief medical officer.
The lawsuit also mentions that in 2013, this same jail was decertified by the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a slew of violations after several inspections. Because of those violations, the jail was required to undergo quarterly inspections, rather than yearly ones. The jail was recertified on December 27, 2017 for the first time in five years. The lawsuit states: “Murphy’s death approximately 49 days later is evidence that the problem is ongoing. It has come up too many times over too long a period of time. The unconscionable things that have happened to men in the custody of Defendants [the Assumption Parish Detention Center] are shocking and callous to human life.”
