Mother sues Assumption Parish jail; says son died after being denied heart medicine

The lawsuit also mentions that in 2013, this same jail was decertified by the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a slew of violations after several inspections. Because of those violations, the jail was required to undergo quarterly inspections, rather than yearly ones. The jail was recertified on December 27, 2017 for the first time in five years. The lawsuit states: “Murphy’s death approximately 49 days later is evidence that the problem is ongoing. It has come up too many times over too long a period of time. The unconscionable things that have happened to men in the custody of Defendants [the Assumption Parish Detention Center] are shocking and callous to human life.”