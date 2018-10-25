Mother: Jarrius Robertson did nothing wrong; upset over raid

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of Saints super fan Jarrius “J.J.” Robertson is upset the teenager is being connected to a DEA raid linked to the boy’s father.
That raid targeted the father’s home and It Takes Lives To Save Lives foundation.
Patricia Henry says 16-year-old Jarrius is distraught and she kept him home from school Thursday after news broke Wednesday that DEA and other federal agents raided the home and office of his father, Jordy Robertson.
“Everybody is putting it like it’s Jarrius that’s committing a crime or is under investigation,” Henry said. “He’s not. He’s only 16, he just turned 16 in March of this year.”
Henry said Jordy Robertson is the sole operator of the It Takes Lives To Save Lives foundation established to raise awareness and funds for organ donation. Jarrius is a double organ transplant survivor.
“He didn’t set up that foundation, I can guarantee you, he doesn’t know half of what’s going on or none of what’s going on. He couldn’t even tell you what the foundation is for if he wasn’t coached on it,” Henry said.
The DEA won’t say why it’s investigating Jordy Robertson. No arrests have been made. He told FOX 8 the IRS and other federal agents conducted the raid and he thinks the feds are looking at his taxes, his organization, and a GoFundMe account he set up for his son.
“Me nor my son has anything to do with any money that goes on with It Takes Lives To Save Lives foundation,” Henry said.
Henry tells FOX 8 she only found out about the raid through Facebook and that she doesn’t have frequent contact with Jordy Robertson.
She’s hoping people remember her son is still a child, and through his illness, he’s always had one goal.
“Jarrius didn’t do anything wrong. He just wants to make people know that saving lives is very important,” she said.
