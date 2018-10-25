La. traffic report for 2017 shows increase in highway deaths from 2016

(WAFB) - The Highway Safety Research Group at the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business has released its 2017 Louisiana Traffic Records Data Report.
Some highlights from the report include:
- Highway deaths totaled 771 last year, compared to 757 in 2016
- The Louisiana seat belt survey shows that the front seat belt use is at 86.9 percent in 2018; this is about the same level as in 2017 (87.1) and 2016 (87.8)
- There were 5.3 deaths of motorcycle drivers per 100 motorcycles in crashes for 2017 as compared to 4.7 in 2016
- Interstate fatal crashes decreased by 4.7 percent from 2016 to 2017
The report shows the main contributing factors to traffic deaths in Louisiana in 2017 were alcohol and low seat belt usage. Of the 771 deaths, 187 involved a driver with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 percent or higher. And in cases where seat belt usage is known, 55.7 percent of all occupants who died in a wreck were not wearing their seat belt.
