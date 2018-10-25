La. governor, first lady visit Mayfair Lab School to promote ‘No Kid Hungry' breakfast program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some students at Mayfair Lab School in Baton Rouge were served breakfast Thursday morning by Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards.
The governor and his wife were there to spread the word about the No Kid Hungry breakfast program and the importance of starting the day off right with a healthy breakfast. The program has been active for over a year and they say it’s been a success in making sure no child begins the school day with an empty stomach.
Governor Edwards encourages all Louisiana schools to take advantage of program.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.