La. attorney general, 34 others call on FCC to stop robocalls

Landry and 29 other attorneys general previously pushed for the FCC to adopt rules allowing telephone providers to block calls from numbers on do-not-originate lists, or from unallocated, invalid, or unused numbers. At that point, a Call Blocking Order was put into place, but despite that, robocalls continue to be a nuisance. Landry’s office says in 2017, the Federal Trade Commission received 4.5 million complaints about robocalls, which was two and a half times more than in 2014.