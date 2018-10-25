La. attorney general, 34 others call on FCC to stop robocalls

(WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 34 other attorneys general are calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to create new rules allowing telephone service providers to block robocalls before they reach consumers.
"Call spoofing is something that affects virtually every Louisiana resident with a phone. The FCC should take further action to help end these aggravating, inconvenient, and invasive calls," said Landry.
Landry and 29 other attorneys general previously pushed for the FCC to adopt rules allowing telephone providers to block calls from numbers on do-not-originate lists, or from unallocated, invalid, or unused numbers. At that point, a Call Blocking Order was put into place, but despite that, robocalls continue to be a nuisance. Landry’s office says in 2017, the Federal Trade Commission received 4.5 million complaints about robocalls, which was two and a half times more than in 2014.
There’s also recently been an increase in “neighbor spoofing,” which allows callers to appear to have the same area code as the consumer.
AG Landry offers the following tips for consumers to protect themselves against robocalls:
- If you get a strange call from a government phone number, hang up. If you want to check it out, visit the official (.gov) website for contact information.
- Do not give out or confirm your personal or financial information to someone who calls
- Do not wire money or send money using a reloadable card
- If pressured to act immediately, just hang up; that is a sure sign of a scam
- Report illegal phone calls to the FCC at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=39744
“As in any scam or spoof, education goes a long way in prevention of becoming a victim. My office and I will continue to do all we legally can to limit and hopefully eliminate illegal phone calls,” Landry said.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.