Kindergartners in TN surprise hearing impaired custodian by signing ‘Happy Birthday’

TULLAHOMA, TN (CNN) - Kindergartners in Tennessee surprised a hearing-impaired custodian on his 60th birthday Tuesday.
The Hickerson Elementary School nurse and teachers helped the students learn to sign the Happy Birthday song.
Hickerson Elementary posted the sweet moment to Facebook with the caption: “Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James’ birthday today. He was so surprised!”
Sixty-year-old James Anthony said he was touched by the performance.
He's been working for the Coffee County school district since 1991 and 15 of those years have been at Hickerson Elementary.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.