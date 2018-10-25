HAND IT ON: Blue Star Moms

“So we sent out a call for supplies and so many people answered that call,” Broussard said as she taped up a box for shipping. “We’ve often heard that when they receive these care packages from home, especially from strangers, that it means so much. You know, we’re still at war, and people forget that, but when they receive a package like this, it just means that they’re not forgotten, and we want to send a little love from Louisiana to them.”