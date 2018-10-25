Graduation ceremony planned for students after closing of Baton Rouge Virginia College

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Graduation was in limbo for hundreds of Baton Rouge area Virginia College students after the college announced plans to close.
A local ceremony is now planned for the Baton Rouge location students. It’s set for Thursday, December 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Florida Baptist Church. Before this announcement, the students would have had to join ceremonies at other Virginia College locations.
“I am honored that the graduation was approved and we will get the acknowledgment we all deserve. Thank you for seeing our hard work and honoring the Class of 2018 with this ceremony,” said Nancy Thomas, a recent Virginia College graduate.
