Former LSU football captains compile ‘Next Great 25’ team

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU football is celebrating is 125th season. As part of the celebration, team captains from 1993-2017 compiled a list of the 25 best players by position over the last quarter century.
The last time this was done was in 1992 for the school’s Centennial Football Celebration. That team was dubbed the “Team of the Century." This team is “The Next Great 25."
Players had to fall into one of the following categories: First Team All-America, First Team All-SEC, or first round draft pick.
Offense
C Ben Wilkerson, 2001-04
OL Andrew Whitworth, 2002-05
OL Alan Faneca, 1995-97
OL La'el Collins, 2011-14
OL Trai Turner, 2012-13
QB Matt Flynn, 2004-07
RB Leonard Fournette, 2014-16
RB Kevin Faulk, 1995-98
WR Odell Beckham Jr., 2011-13
WR Josh Reed, 1999-2001
WR Michael Clayton, 2001-03
Defense
DL Glenn Dorsey, 2004-07
DL Kyle Williams, 2002-05
DL Marcus Spears, 2001-04
DL Anthony McFarland, 1995-98
LB Bradie James, 1999-2002
LB Ali Highsmith, 2004-07
LB Kelvin Sheppard, 2007-10
DB Patrick Peterson, 2008-10
DB Tyrann Mathieu, 2010-11
DB LaRon Landry, 2003-06
DB Corey Webster, 2001-04
Special Teams
RS Trindon Holliday, 2006-09
PK Colt David, 2005-08
P Donnie Jones, 2000-03
